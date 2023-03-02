Georgia Museum Named Among The Best In The U.S.

One museums in Georgia received national praise in an annual competition that had voters decide on the best history museums in the country.

The National Infantry Museum & Soldier Center in Columbus was chosen as one of the 10 best history museums in America in the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice 2023. Readers voted on a group of nominees submitted by a panel of experts to decide on the top museums that focus on the unique history of the country.

With thousands of artifacts, interactive exhibits and galleries, and immersive attractions, visitors to the National Infantry Museum & Soldier Center, which opened its doors in 2009, can learn more the country's military history. Here's what 10Best had to say:

"Visitors to the National Infantry Museum & Soldier Center in Columbus are guided through the last 240 years of U.S. military history with a collection of more than 70,000 artifacts. It's one of the world's top military museums and one of the top-rated attractions in Georgia."

The National Infantry Museum & Soldier Center is located at 1775 Legacy Way #235 in Columbus. Learn more about the museum and its various exhibits at the website.

These are the Top 10 best history museums in the U.S., as voted on by readers:

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center (Cincinnati, OH) Heinz History Center (Pittsburgh, PA) National Infantry Museum & Soldier Center (Columbus, GA) Mill City Museum (Minneapolis, MN) Cincinnati History Museum (Cincinnati, OH) Museum of the American Revolution (Philadelphia, PA) Fruitlands Museum (Harvard, MA) El Paso Museum of History (El Paso, TX) Buffalo Bill Center of the West (Cody, WY) The National WWI Museum (New Orleans, LA)

Learn more about the winners of the 10Best Readers Choice best history museums by checking out the full report.