Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Launches 'Ted Lasso'-Themed Treat

Fans of Ted Lasso are eagerly awaiting the premiere of the hit Apple TV+ show's third season, which starts streaming later this month, but a popular Ohio-based ice cream shop is showing their appreciation of the beloved show by creating a new flavor that soccer fans and anyone with a sweet-tooth can enjoy.

On Thursday (March 2), Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams launched its limited-edition flavor "Biscuits with the Boss," a salted butter sweet cream ice cream with shortbread cookie crumbles, per WCMH. Despite the name, however, you don't have to share the tasty treat with anyone but yourself. The flavor will be available for a short time in shops and is available online.