Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Launches 'Ted Lasso'-Themed Treat
By Sarah Tate
March 3, 2023
Fans of Ted Lasso are eagerly awaiting the premiere of the hit Apple TV+ show's third season, which starts streaming later this month, but a popular Ohio-based ice cream shop is showing their appreciation of the beloved show by creating a new flavor that soccer fans and anyone with a sweet-tooth can enjoy.
On Thursday (March 2), Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams launched its limited-edition flavor "Biscuits with the Boss," a salted butter sweet cream ice cream with shortbread cookie crumbles, per WCMH. Despite the name, however, you don't have to share the tasty treat with anyone but yourself. The flavor will be available for a short time in shops and is available online.
The flavor name is a callback to season one of the hit series when Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) brings cookies to his boss, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), who later sneakily discovers that the delectable shortbread cookies were homemade by the soccer coach.
"Designed to be enjoyed while watching Ted lead AFC Richmond to triumphant victory, this new flavor transports you to the sidelines of a U.K. football match without leaving the couch," Jeni's said in a statement. "And, there's no rule that says you need to share it with your boss."
Ted Lasso season three starts streaming March 15 on Apple TV+.