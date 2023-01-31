Exciting Details Revealed About 'Ted Lasso' Season 3: 'Worth The Wait'
By Dani Medina
January 31, 2023
It's time to head back out to the pitch — Ted Lasso is back!
Season 3 of the award winning Apple TV+ series is set to return in Spring 2023, the streamer announced earlier this month. "Time to win the whole f***ing thing," Apple TV+ said in a tweet alongside a first look at the new season: a photo of Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and Nathan (Nick Mohammed) facing off at the AFC Richmond offices.
Star Cristo Fernández, who plays footballer Dani Rojas on the show, revealed some exciting details about the show's newest season. "I just know that this season, all the characters will have different resolutions, different moments," he told People at the 20th annual G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend. "I think the messages and the different topics we're going to touch (on) are very powerful."
Fernández added that there will be more to love for sports fans: "And there's more football too, soccer. So I think people are going to be very happy."
Time to win the whole f***ing thing.— Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) January 18, 2023
Here’s your first look at #TedLasso Season 3, coming to Apple TV+ this Spring. pic.twitter.com/a7MvOk00HM
The actor also touched on his experience working alongside Sudeikis, calling him "great," "so clever" and "so intelligent." "I can only imagine the pressure, because he's executive producing, acting, writing — everything. And he's on set thinking of my character, thinking of the sofa that shouldn't be there, thinking of the things that need to be done, and he's always all the time working and writing," Fernández said.
While AppleTV+ said Season 3 of the show is set to premiere sometime in the spring, Fernández is also left wondering when the show will actually drop. "I wish I knew. To be honest, I keep asking, and they only tell me spring. So I just hope it's soon because we are all waiting for it. It's exciting, but I can honestly tell you it's going to be worth the wait. The scripts are very, very good. It's going to be so good, that's what I can tell you," he said.