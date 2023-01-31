Exciting Details Revealed About 'Ted Lasso' Season 3: 'Worth The Wait'

It's time to head back out to the pitch — Ted Lasso is back!

Season 3 of the award winning Apple TV+ series is set to return in Spring 2023, the streamer announced earlier this month. "Time to win the whole f***ing thing," Apple TV+ said in a tweet alongside a first look at the new season: a photo of Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and Nathan (Nick Mohammed) facing off at the AFC Richmond offices.

Star Cristo Fernández, who plays footballer Dani Rojas on the show, revealed some exciting details about the show's newest season. "I just know that this season, all the characters will have different resolutions, different moments," he told People at the 20th annual G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend. "I think the messages and the different topics we're going to touch (on) are very powerful."

Fernández added that there will be more to love for sports fans: "And there's more football too, soccer. So I think people are going to be very happy."