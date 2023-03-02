'Massive' Winter Storm To Impact Multiple Illinois Counties

A "massive" Winter storm, being referred to as the "biggest of the season" is predicted to hit Illinois on Friday. According to AccuWeather, the snow will start falling just after the morning commute. Meteorologist Dean DeVore mentioned that most areas will receive a mixture of snow and rain throughout the day.

"The key to who in the Chicago area gets a lot of snow, and who sees more rain at times, is the track of the storm. Some cold air pushing in from the north toward the end of the storm could also complicate the forecast, as some places that change to rain may end up going back to snow before the storm ends." The National Weather Service Chicago shared a tweet that detailed how much snow will impact each county.