'Massive' Winter Storm To Impact Multiple Illinois Counties

By Logan DeLoye

March 2, 2023

Senior man shoveling snow off roof
Photo: E+

A "massive" Winter storm, being referred to as the "biggest of the season" is predicted to hit Illinois on Friday. According to AccuWeather, the snow will start falling just after the morning commute. Meteorologist Dean DeVore mentioned that most areas will receive a mixture of snow and rain throughout the day.

"The key to who in the Chicago area gets a lot of snow, and who sees more rain at times, is the track of the storm. Some cold air pushing in from the north toward the end of the storm could also complicate the forecast, as some places that change to rain may end up going back to snow before the storm ends." The National Weather Service Chicago shared a tweet that detailed how much snow will impact each county.

Six to ten inches of snow is predicted to blanket the Northern half of the state into Friday evening. AccuWeather highlighted the increased possibility of power outages, and the dangers of traveling during and after the storm. Ice will also be an issue as temperatures near freezing. Despite recent mild conditions, a "cold pattern" is predicted to move into the region and stick around until the middle of the month.

