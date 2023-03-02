Minnesota Town Ranked Among 'Best Small Towns' In America

Sometimes it's nice to escape the city and retreat to a quaint little village on the outskirts of the hustle and bustle. Something about these charming towns allows time to take a back seat. If you are looking to spend precious moments away from your usual routine and swap the skyscrapers for the countryside, look no further than the best small town in the whole state.

According to Cheapism, the best small town in all of Minnesota is Alexandria. Alexandria is also rated as one of the best small towns in the entire country!

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best small town in the entire state:

"Head to the Runestone Museum, home of the Kensington Runestone, which was exhumed by a Minnesota farmer in 1898 and purportedly dates to the 14th century. The museum also offers Native American and Norse history exhibits and a Minnesota wildlife display. Admission is currently $7 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $5 for students. Travelers who enjoy odd tourist spots will love Alexandria's "Big Ole" statue, a symbol of this cute small town's Viking pride and a piece of American kitsch."

For more information regarding the best small town in each state visit cheapism.com.