Pulp Bassist Steve Mackey Dead At 56

By Logan DeLoye

March 2, 2023

The Leeds Festival 2011 - Day 3
Photo: Getty Images Europe

Pulp bassist Steve Mackey has died at the age of 56. The band shared the news of his tragic passing on social media, stating that their thoughts were with his family and loved ones.

"Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones. Safe travels, Steve. We hope to catch up with you one day. All our love"

Attached to the tweet is a photograph of Steve on a walk through the Andes mountains beside a message from the band that says:

"This photo of Steve dates from when Pulp were on tour in South America in 2012. We had a day off and Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did. & it was a completely magical experience. Far more magical than staring at the hotel room wall all day (which is probably what we'd have done otherwise.) Steve made things happen. In life & in the band. & We'd very much like to think that he is back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure. Safe travels, Steve. We hope to catch up with you one day. All our love xx."

Steve joined Pulp just before their third studio album was released in 1989, and has been apart of the band ever since. A cause of death has not been revealed.

