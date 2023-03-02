Metallica Release Official Cinematic Trailer For Their Upcoming Album

By Logan DeLoye

March 2, 2023

Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert (Paramount+)
Photo: Getty Images North America

Metallica just released the official trailer for their upcoming album, 72 Seasons, to be released on April 13th! The "Fade to Black" band will premiere a cinematic version of their album in theaters across the country for one night, and one night only. The exclusive listening party will give Metallica fans the opportunity to watch and listen to the album before it is released worldwide. As part of the cinematic album release on April 13th, fans will get to witness never-before-seen videos, exclusive intros, and more! Metallica took to Instagram to share a portion of the trailer, and to detail ticket sales for the special screening.

"⚠️ METALLICA: 72 SEASONS - GLOBAL PREMIERE 🗓️ APRIL 13, ONE NIGHT ONLY 🎬 IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE 🌎 Tickets now on sale for the Worldwide Listening Party of 72 Seasons. Experience the new album together with the #MetallicaFamily a day before its release. Get your ticket at metallica.film."

In addition to the cinematic release of their upcoming album, Metallica also offered fans the opportunity to seize an exclusive vinyl copy in February! Interested individuals were able to snag a copy of the vinyl, and were also given a trip to see exactly how it was made!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.