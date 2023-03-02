This Bakery Serves The Best Pie In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

March 2, 2023

Fresh pie slices
Photo: Getty Images

Pie is a classic dessert that rarely disappoints. Easy to make and full of flavor possibilities, plenty of bakeries and restaurants make sure to have their displays stocked with this dessert.

For those craving a slice, Yelp compiled a list of every state's most delicious pie. Here's how they did it:

"We identified businesses in the food category on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'pie,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'pie.' This list looked at businesses in the United States."

According to the website, Washington's best pie is the guava strawberry cream cheese pie from Cakes of Paradise! This popular bakery is known for its tropical flavors for both cakes and pies. When it comes to pies, the flavors include banana cream, macadamia nut, mango cream cheese, coconut cream, and the one in the spotlight.

Yelper Long K. had plenty of good things to say about the guava strawberry. He said the pie had "good flavor and can definitely taste all the ingredients and how it seems fresh made, unlike other highly processed cheesecakes."

You can find Cakes of Paradise at 6322 6th Ave S in Seattle.

Check out the full list on Yelp's blog.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.