This Bakery Serves The Best Pie In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
March 2, 2023
Pie is a classic dessert that rarely disappoints. Easy to make and full of flavor possibilities, plenty of bakeries and restaurants make sure to have their displays stocked with this dessert.
For those craving a slice, Yelp compiled a list of every state's most delicious pie. Here's how they did it:
"We identified businesses in the food category on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'pie,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'pie.' This list looked at businesses in the United States."
According to the website, Washington's best pie is the guava strawberry cream cheese pie from Cakes of Paradise! This popular bakery is known for its tropical flavors for both cakes and pies. When it comes to pies, the flavors include banana cream, macadamia nut, mango cream cheese, coconut cream, and the one in the spotlight.
Yelper Long K. had plenty of good things to say about the guava strawberry. He said the pie had "good flavor and can definitely taste all the ingredients and how it seems fresh made, unlike other highly processed cheesecakes."
You can find Cakes of Paradise at 6322 6th Ave S in Seattle.