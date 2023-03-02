This Bakery Serves The Best Pie In Washington

Pie is a classic dessert that rarely disappoints. Easy to make and full of flavor possibilities, plenty of bakeries and restaurants make sure to have their displays stocked with this dessert.

For those craving a slice, Yelp compiled a list of every state's most delicious pie. Here's how they did it:

"We identified businesses in the food category on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'pie,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'pie.' This list looked at businesses in the United States."

According to the website, Washington's best pie is the guava strawberry cream cheese pie from Cakes of Paradise! This popular bakery is known for its tropical flavors for both cakes and pies. When it comes to pies, the flavors include banana cream, macadamia nut, mango cream cheese, coconut cream, and the one in the spotlight.