This Is Wisconsin's Best Italian Restaurant

Is there anything better than a plate of pasta that is so good it lights a fire in your soul? Just because Italy is halfway around the world doesn't mean you can't find deliciously authentic Italian cuisine right here in Wisconsin. Whether you are looking for a fresh seafood linguini, a filling chicken parmesan or even a flavorful braised osso bucco, you're never too far from an incredible Italian restaurant waiting to welcome you in with open arms.

5 Reasons To Visit recently released its "Best List" of the top Italian restaurant in each state, from gourmet dishes whipped up in elegant hotels to restaurants serving up meals created by James Beard Award-nominated chefs.

So which Wisconsin eatery is considered the best Italian restaurant in the state?

Il Mito

Located just outside of Milwaukee, Il Mito and Il Mito Cafe serve award-winning Italian and Mediterranean food and pledge to "spoil you with good cuisine, drinks and unpretentious service," according to the cafe's website.

Il Mito is located at 6913 W North Avenue in Wauwatosa and Il Mito Cafe is at 515 Wells Street in Delafield.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Il Mito's fame also has led the restaurant to be named in the top 50 restaurants in the country. This prestigious award is a stamp of approval for the team that doesn't just talk passion, but serves passion. Chef [Michael] Feker's mission has always been to get people back to the table. Due to his love for the magic of food and service, he creates experiences for his guests through unpretentious and pure ingredients with fine service for an amazing value."

Learn more about the best Italian restaurants in the country by checking out the full report at 5 Reasons To Visit.