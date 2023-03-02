WWE's Sonya Deville Recently Arrested: Report

WWE superstar Sonya Deville was reportedly arrested in relation to a gun possession violation in her home state of New Jersey last month.

Deville, 29, whose real name is Daria Berenato, was charged with one count of unlawful weapon possession in Atlantic City on February 19, according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports. Berenato was reportedly taken into custody without incident after a valet at the Borgata Hotel, Casino and Spa discovered the weapon inside the glove box of her car and called police.

Officers said Berenato was cooperating with security when they arrived at the scene last month and the wrestler admitted to owning the gun and registering in Florida, though it was not valid in New Jersey, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a statement obtained by TMZ Sports.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told TMZ that the wrestler purchased the firearm after a 2020 incident in which a 24-year-old man attempted to kidnap her during a break-in at her Florida home.

Berenato, a former mixed marital arts fighter with a 2-1 career record, signed with WWE after competing on the reality show competition Tough Enough in 2015, coming out as a lesbian during her audition and later becoming the first openly gay female wrestler in WWE history. The New Jersey native was promoted to WWE's main roster in 2017 and has served as both an in-ring competitor and authority figure on WWE television.