Camila Alves McConaughey was onboard the Lufthansa flight that was reportedly struck by lightning this week.

In an Instagram video, the Brazilian model and designer shared a short video of the "CHAOS" that ensued after severe turbulence on the flight from Austin to Germany caused the plane to drop about 4,000 feet, she wrote. As a result, seven people were hospitalized. "Everything was flying everywhere," McConaughey said. "To respect the privacy of those around me that's all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming. ... Thank God everyone was safe and ok."

Matthew McConaughey's wife went on to thank staff at the Marriott Bonvoy hotel near Dulles International Airport, which is where the plane was diverted to.