Fall Out Boy Unveil Surprising Feature On 'So Much (For) Stardust'

When Fall Out Boy sent Oli Sykes a pink seashell in the mail in January, fans were convinced their new album was going to feature Bring Me The Horizon. The band unveiled their So Much (For) Stardust tracklist on Friday (March 3), and it does include a feature, but by someone far more surprising: Ethan Hawke. (Yes, the actor.) They didn't provide any additional information other than the song title ("The Pink Seashell"), and he seems to be the only feature on the album.

So Much (For) Stardust is slated for a March 24 release. Fall Out Boy plan to tour North America in support of the album this summer (with Bring Me The Horizon as support). Check out the full tracklist and tour itinerary below.