Fall Out Boy Unveil Surprising Feature On 'So Much (For) Stardust'
By Katrina Nattress
March 3, 2023
When Fall Out Boy sent Oli Sykes a pink seashell in the mail in January, fans were convinced their new album was going to feature Bring Me The Horizon. The band unveiled their So Much (For) Stardust tracklist on Friday (March 3), and it does include a feature, but by someone far more surprising: Ethan Hawke. (Yes, the actor.) They didn't provide any additional information other than the song title ("The Pink Seashell"), and he seems to be the only feature on the album.
So Much (For) Stardust is slated for a March 24 release. Fall Out Boy plan to tour North America in support of the album this summer (with Bring Me The Horizon as support). Check out the full tracklist and tour itinerary below.
Fall Out Boy So Much For (Tour) Dust Dates
*Alkaline Trio as direct support; all other dates feature Bring Me The Horizon as direct support
Wednesday, June 21* — Chicago, IL
Friday, June 23*— Maryland Heights, MO
Saturday, June 24* — Bonner Springs, KS
Tuesday, June 27 — The Woodlands, TX
Wednesday, June 28 — Dallas, TX
Friday, June 30 — Phoenix, AZ
Saturday, July 1 — Chula Vista, CA
Sunday, July 2 — Los Angeles, CA
Sunday, July 3 — Los Angeles, CA
Wednesday, July 5 — Mountain View, CA
Friday, July 7 — Salt Lake City, UT
Sunday, July 9 — Englewood, CO
Tuesday, July 11 — Rogers, AR
Thursday, July 13 — Somerset, WI
Saturday, July 15 — Cincinnati, OH
Sunday, July 16 — Noblesville, IN
Tuesday, July 18 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Wednesday, July 19 — Bristow, VA
Friday, July 21 — Charlotte, NC
Saturday, July 22 — Virginia Beach, VA
Monday, July 24 — West Palm Beach, FL
Tuesday, July 25 — Tampa, FL
Wednesday, July 26 — Atlanta, GA
Saturday, July 29 — Clarkston, MI
Sunday, July 30 — Toronto, ON
Tuesday, August 1 — Forest Hills, NY
Wednesday, August 2 — Boston, MA
Friday, August 4 — Darien Center, NY
Saturday, August 5 — Holmdel, NJ
Sunday, August 6 — Camden, NJ