North Carolina Restaurant Named One Of America's Best Pizza Places

A restaurant in North Carolina is getting national praise for its high-quality and ultra tasty pizza.

The editors at Tasting Table went on a search for the best pizza parlors around the country, finding a list of top-notch pizzerias from California to New York including one in the Tar Heel State.

Located in Asheville, PIE.ZAA has been service up incredible pizza by the slice and full pies since opening its doors in the South Slope Brewing District in 2020. Open late, this pizzeria offers guests a chance to enjoy New York-style pizza without stepping foot outside of North Carolina.

PIE.ZAA is located at 46 Millard Avenue in Asheville.