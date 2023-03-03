Rebel Wilson Reveals Why She Was 'Banned From Disneyland For 30 Days'

Rebel Wilson is a self-proclaimed "Disney Adult" but her love for the theme park actually got her banned once. During an appearance on The Daily Show this week, Rebel told host Hasan Minhaj that she was banned for 30 days after she broke one of their rules.

“I took a photo in a secret bathroom inside Disneyland, which is illegal … and I got officially banned for 30 days,” she revealed. However, her stardom gave her the power to choose which days she wouldn't be able to enter the theme park. “They called me up and said, ‘Rebel, what 30 days do you not want to come to Disneyland because you’re away filming a movie or something?’ and I said, ‘Oh, June would be fine,'” she said.