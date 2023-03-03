Rebel Wilson Reveals Why She Was 'Banned From Disneyland For 30 Days'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 3, 2023
Rebel Wilson is a self-proclaimed "Disney Adult" but her love for the theme park actually got her banned once. During an appearance on The Daily Show this week, Rebel told host Hasan Minhaj that she was banned for 30 days after she broke one of their rules.
“I took a photo in a secret bathroom inside Disneyland, which is illegal … and I got officially banned for 30 days,” she revealed. However, her stardom gave her the power to choose which days she wouldn't be able to enter the theme park. “They called me up and said, ‘Rebel, what 30 days do you not want to come to Disneyland because you’re away filming a movie or something?’ and I said, ‘Oh, June would be fine,'” she said.
The Pitch Perfect star recently got engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma right in front of the park's castle. "I got engaged in Disneyland, the happiest proposal place,” she said. “It’s not like I’m obsessed with Disneyland. It’s just, I go there every weekend and every important holiday and every important life event.” In addition to the engagement, Rebel celebrated her 40th birthday there and got to stay overnight.
“I did actually get to sleep inside Disneyland for my 40th birthday,” she said, “And I got those little disability scooters and went around just by myself. I was cruising around.” She continued, "It was really fun. And then I tried to break into the churros thing and then I couldn’t get that many, but it was fun.”