How Rebel Wilson Surprised Girlfriend Ramona Agruma On Her Birthday

Rebel first went public with her relationship with Ramona in June 2022. "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," she wrote in her coming out post. Several months later, the Pitch Perfect star surprised fans by announcing the birth of her first daughter. "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate," she wrote. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!"

In November, Rebel and Ramona celebrated their first Thanksgiving as new moms. During an interview with The Morning Show, Ramona opened up about how her life has changed since becoming a parent. "You start thinking about someone else instead of yourself," she said of parenting. "Priorities change, when you think like, ‘Oh I wish I would go have a massage or something'. Like no, I just want to spend time with her and be at home."