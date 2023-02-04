Rebel Wilson Shares First Glimpse Of New Baby's Full Face In Adorable Video

Rebel Wilson shared a glimpse into new mom life with an adorable video of a cuddle session between her and newborn daughter Royce Lillian!

The Pitch Perfect star took to her Instagram Story on Friday (February 3) to show off her new baby, who was born via surrogate in November. This marks the first time Wilson has shared her baby's face; in the past, she's posted photos with Royce's face covered with a filter or emoji stickers. In the now-deleted video, Royce is dressed up in a cute light pink onesie as she looks up at her mother and adorably sticks her tongue out, The Daily Mail reports. (Check out the video here!)

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" Rebel wrote on social media when she first announced the birth of her daughter.