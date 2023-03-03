This Is Miami's Highest-Rated Fried Chicken Joint

Fried chicken is a popular comfort food amongst Americans. A Southern staple and the basis of several fast food chains, most people can't resist the crunchy skin, juicy meat, and experience of eating it. What makes it better are the different ways to incorporate it into dishes, from sandwiches to fine dining meals.

If you're in Miami and hankering for some fried chicken, look no further than Yelp. After searching "fried chicken" and filtering results by the highest rating in Miami on the website, this restaurant came out on top: Rosie's!

At this brunch spot, they have a few chicken dishes on the menu, including chicken and waffles. No matter which dish you choose, Yelpers say the chicken is flavorful and portioned well.