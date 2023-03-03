This Is Miami's Highest-Rated Fried Chicken Joint

By Zuri Anderson

March 3, 2023

Close-Up Of Hand Holding Fried Chicken In Plate
Photo: Getty Images

Fried chicken is a popular comfort food amongst Americans. A Southern staple and the basis of several fast food chains, most people can't resist the crunchy skin, juicy meat, and experience of eating it. What makes it better are the different ways to incorporate it into dishes, from sandwiches to fine dining meals.

If you're in Miami and hankering for some fried chicken, look no further than Yelp. After searching "fried chicken" and filtering results by the highest rating in Miami on the website, this restaurant came out on top: Rosie's!

At this brunch spot, they have a few chicken dishes on the menu, including chicken and waffles. No matter which dish you choose, Yelpers say the chicken is flavorful and portioned well.

Shanice G. tried both dishes and offered her take:

"Chicken and waffles were perfect with delicious pickles on top," she said. "The fried chicken sandwich was everything I hoped for - perfectly fried and a nice sturdy brioche bun. The lemon aioli was good but I scraped a bit off it was a bit overwhelming after a few bites."

Here are the Top 5 highest-rated restaurants serving fried chicken in Miami:

  1. Rosie’s 
  2. CRAFT Brickell
  3. Lil Greenhouse Grill
  4. Chick’nCone Wynwood
  5. K-Poppin Korean Fried Chicken

Need more recommendations? Check out the full list on Yelp's website.

