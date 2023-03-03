This Is Missouri's Best Italian Restaurant

Is there anything better than a plate of pasta that is so good it lights a fire in your soul? Just because Italy is halfway around the world doesn't mean you can't find deliciously authentic Italian cuisine right here in Missouri. Whether you are looking for a fresh seafood linguini, a filling chicken parmesan or even a flavorful braised osso bucco, you're never too far from an incredible Italian restaurant waiting to welcome you in with open arms.

5 Reasons To Visit recently released its "Best List" of the top Italian restaurant in each state, from gourmet dishes whipped up in elegant hotels to restaurants serving up meals created by James Beard Award-nominated chefs.

So which Missouri eatery is considered the best Italian restaurant in the state?

Farina

Located in Kansas City, Farina is an award-winning restaurant dedicated to fulfilling Chef Michael Smith's desire for handcrafted, authentic Italian cuisine. Farina is located at 19 West 19th Street in Kansas City, MO.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The Italian word for flour, Farina was chosen as the name for Chef Michael Smith's Kansas City's Crossroads Arts District restaurant, paying homage to his lifelong lust for the purity of pasta and authentic, soulful Italian food. Since opening in February 2019, Farina has consistently received accolades for Chef Smith's riff on modern Italian cuisine. The menu showcases piattini (small plates), insalata and soups, handcrafted pastas, seafoods and meats and mouth-watering dolce."

