"CAP!" Envy shouted. "What she said wasn't true," Envy said. "I can't tell her how she can feel about being on this show because on the show she's correct it's me, Charlamagne and herself so yea she was the only woman in the room when it came to producers there are so many different women that worked up here and that continue to work up here so I didn't like the way they that they put that The Breakfast Club doesn't have women here or doesn't respect women's views because that's not true."



During the interview, Yee asserted that she was "only woman who worked there" even "when it came to producers, camera people." She also said that it "wasn’t an easy room for me to be in." She did take to Twitter to give a rare explanation about the the situation. Nonetheless, Envy said he and Yee were able to talk things out.



"I did speak to Yee last night," he continued. "Me and Yee got on the phone last night and she understood what I was saying when she said that she meant in the room meaning people that actually worked in the room but that's not what that clip said and that's now how it went out an that's what I was upset about."



Surprisingly enough, Charlamagne was left speechless. Envy also noted that Yee plans to clarify what she meant on her new show Way Up With Angela Yee. Stay tuned for that. In the meantime, watch the full clip of the The Breakfast Club's response below.