Decision Made On Eric Kendricks' Future With Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have released veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks, the team announced on its official Twitter account Monday (March 6). The Vikings' confirmation came minutes after NFL Network's Tom Pelissero initially reported the move, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

"The #Vikings are releasing veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks, per sources. A first-team All-Pro in 2019 and one of the NFL’s most consistently productive LBs, Kendricks now heads to free agency," Pelissero tweeted.

Kendricks has been a cornerstone of the Vikings' defense since being selected by the franchise at No. 45 overall in the second-round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The former UCLA standout was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2019, as well as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team during his first NFL season in 2015.