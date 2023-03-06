Decision Made On Eric Kendricks' Future With Vikings
By Jason Hall
March 6, 2023
The Minnesota Vikings have released veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks, the team announced on its official Twitter account Monday (March 6). The Vikings' confirmation came minutes after NFL Network's Tom Pelissero initially reported the move, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.
"The #Vikings are releasing veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks, per sources. A first-team All-Pro in 2019 and one of the NFL’s most consistently productive LBs, Kendricks now heads to free agency," Pelissero tweeted.
Kendricks has been a cornerstone of the Vikings' defense since being selected by the franchise at No. 45 overall in the second-round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The former UCLA standout was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2019, as well as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team during his first NFL season in 2015.
Kendricks started in all 17 games for the Vikings in 2022, recording 137 tackles, eight tackles for loss and one sack. The Vikings' decision comes days after Spotrac.com's Michael Ginnitti included Kendricks as part of his NFL All-Roster-Bubble Team, which listed the top players at each position who could be released based on high salaries.
"He can still fill up a stat-line with the best of them, but the Vikings need to begin the process of getting younger (and subsequently cheaper) especially on the defensive side of the ball. Kendricks’ expiring contract can open up $9.5M of much needed cap space for Minnesota, who may address this position fairly early in the April draft," Ginnitti wrote.