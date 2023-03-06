Fans Go Wild After Harry Styles Wears One Direction Shirt In Gym Selfie

Is a One Direction reunion in the works? What many fans have been dreaming of for years seems a bit more likely after Harry Styles' latest Instagram post.

The Harry's House singer was apparently feeling sentimental about his former boyband days on Sunday (March 5) and decided to show his love for the past in an old 1D Up All Night tour shirt featuring the faces of all six members: Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and himself. He shared the casual fit, complete with navy shorts and bright orange sneakers, in a mirror selfie at the gym on his Instagram Stories, but he sent fans into a tizzy when he later deleted the pic, per Billboard.

Social media was so abuzz about the unexpected blast from the past that some of the top results trending on Twitter Sunday night included "HARRYS," "THE SHIRT" and "HE DELETED IT," the latter of which was the top trend on the site. Many fans have speculated that Styles meant to share the snap on a private account or close friends list rather than on his public Stories.