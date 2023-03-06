Fans Go Wild After Harry Styles Wears One Direction Shirt In Gym Selfie

By Sarah Tate

March 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Is a One Direction reunion in the works? What many fans have been dreaming of for years seems a bit more likely after Harry Styles' latest Instagram post.

The Harry's House singer was apparently feeling sentimental about his former boyband days on Sunday (March 5) and decided to show his love for the past in an old 1D Up All Night tour shirt featuring the faces of all six members: Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and himself. He shared the casual fit, complete with navy shorts and bright orange sneakers, in a mirror selfie at the gym on his Instagram Stories, but he sent fans into a tizzy when he later deleted the pic, per Billboard.

Social media was so abuzz about the unexpected blast from the past that some of the top results trending on Twitter Sunday night included "HARRYS," "THE SHIRT" and "HE DELETED IT," the latter of which was the top trend on the site. Many fans have speculated that Styles meant to share the snap on a private account or close friends list rather than on his public Stories.

Styles recently gave a shoutout to his former 1D bandmates while taking home the trophy for Artist of the Year at the BRIT Awards in London, thanking them for helping him get to where he is today.

"I want to thank my family for being the most supportive understanding patient loving family I could have ever asked for," he said in his acceptance speech. "I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn't be here without you. I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn because I wouldn't be here without you either. Thank you so much."

Keep reading to see some of the best tweets about Styles' now-deleted pic.

Harry Styles
