Niall Horan’s New Album Sparks Rumors Of Potential Harry Styles Collab
By Dani Medina
February 18, 2023
Is a One Direction reunion on the horizon?
News of Niall Horan's upcoming third studio album — which is set to drop on June 9, by the way — has sparked rumors of a potential Harry Styles collaboration which is, to put it simply, breaking the internet.
Never underestimate the power of eagle-eyed Harry and Niall fans to uncover some pretty legit conspiracy theories. One major clue about this possible collab is the presence of a blue and white object in the background of what fans think is a circus-themed music video set (remember that pic of Harry floating through the sky in a yellow bird costume? lol) — the same design as the blue and white candle Niall used to promote his new album, The Show (which also coincidentally has a circus theme to it).
The timeline also adds up here, since Niall said he started working on the album 18 months ago, August 2021. The circus photos began circulating online in May 2022.
Another clue is Niall revealing Joshua Tree, California, played a major role in making the album. A fan noticed Joshua Tree was behind the door on "You Are Home," the website Harry launched ahead of releasing Harry's House. Blue stripes were also spotted behind said door, which mirror one of Niall's famous outfits from back in the day.
@guccihahaharryy
praying for a narry collab🙏🕯️ #niallhoran #harrystyles #narry #heaven #theshow♬ Heaven - Niall Horan
"my narry heart can’t take this," one fan wrote in the comments.
"the math is mathing," said another.
"I don't want to be disappointed," said another realistic fan.
Even if we don't get a Narry collab, The Show is set to propel Niall into a new era, he says. "Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back," he wrote on Instagram earlier this week about his new album.
Harry and Niall have remained close since One Direction's split. Most recently, Niall (and Liam Payne) congratulated the "As It Was" singer on his monumental Album of the Year win at the Grammys earlier this month. Harry returned the favor and thanked all four other members of 1D in his acceptance speech at the Brit Awards.
"I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn't be here without you. I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn because I wouldn't be here without you either," he said.