Niall Horan’s New Album Sparks Rumors Of Potential Harry Styles Collab

Is a One Direction reunion on the horizon?

News of Niall Horan's upcoming third studio album — which is set to drop on June 9, by the way — has sparked rumors of a potential Harry Styles collaboration which is, to put it simply, breaking the internet.

Never underestimate the power of eagle-eyed Harry and Niall fans to uncover some pretty legit conspiracy theories. One major clue about this possible collab is the presence of a blue and white object in the background of what fans think is a circus-themed music video set (remember that pic of Harry floating through the sky in a yellow bird costume? lol) — the same design as the blue and white candle Niall used to promote his new album, The Show (which also coincidentally has a circus theme to it).

The timeline also adds up here, since Niall said he started working on the album 18 months ago, August 2021. The circus photos began circulating online in May 2022.