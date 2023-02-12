Watch Harry Styles Thank One Direction During BRIT Acceptance Speech

One Direction were formed during X Factor in 2010 and went on to release multiple albums together including Up All Night, Take Me Home, and Four. Zayn left the band in March of 2015 and Harry, Louis, Liam, and Niall, continued on to release Made In The A.M. in November 2015 after announcing their hiatus in August of the same year. Since 2015, Harry, Liam, Louis, Niall, and Zayn, have covered One Direction songs as solo artists and can be seen supporting each other's music on social media.