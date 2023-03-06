Geno Smith Makes Free Agency Decision: Report

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly agreed to a new three-year, $105 million contract with quarterback Geno Smith, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport on Monday (March 6).

Smith, 32, who won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year, was set to become a free agent this offseason after a career renaissance with the Seahawks in 2022.

"It's a 3-year deal worth $105M for Geno Smith, source said. The deal is now done and agreed," Rapoport tweeted.

Smith took over as the Seahawks' starting quarterback after the team traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos during the offseason. The former West Virginia standout threw for a career-best 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 399 completions, which was the most among all NFL quarterbacks, while leading Seattle to a surprising 9-8 record, clinching the final NFC playoff spot.