Ohio Bakery Named The Best Donut Shop In The State

Donuts are the perfect treat to enjoy at any time of day, from a side with your morning coffee or a mid-afternoon pick-me-up to an after-dinner treat.

Using reviews, awards and personal recommendations, Mashed compiled a list of the best donut spot in each state, finding the top shops around the country to find deliciously indulgent donuts, many from local community staples rather than popular national chains.

So which spot has the best donuts in Ohio?

Holtman's Donut Shop

This Cincinnati bakery is a must-try for anyone with a sweet-tooth, especially those looking for an incredible take on classic donut flavors, including chocolate-iced, maple-iced with bacon topping, vanilla-iced with sprinkles, fudge cake, long john with cream filling and many more.

Holtman's Donut Shop has several locations around Cincinnati, including one location in the city at 3356 Madison Road.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"Holtman's Donut Shop is the best place in Ohio to go for a donut, hands down. They have five locations in and around Cincinnati and an army of loyal patrons who speak very highly of their impressive assortment of donuts. Whenever you catch their Cherry Fritters in stock, they should be an automatic purchase. Another favorite is the Lucky Charms donut that's topped with vanilla icing and a deluge of Lucky Charms marshmallows. Even if you hate the cereal, don't be surprise if you love this donut."

Check out Mashed's full list to see the best spots around the country to find a tasty donut.