Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Crash Car Into Beverly Hills Home

Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders crashed their car into a Beverly Hills home on Saturday night (March 4th). Police confirmed the accident to The Post after TMZ reported that the comedian had been driving a Mercedes-Benz "at a high rate of speed" around 11:00 P.M. when he jumped a curb in the Flats neighborhood. The outlet also shared a video of water shooting into the sky from the ruptured fire hydrant and Pete interacting with police near the site of the accident.

Davidson's car hit a fire hydrant and skidded across the front lawn before crashing into the corner of the house. The siding on the corner of the house was broken and pushed inward. Beverly Hills police confirmed that the car crash involving Davidson occurred and damaged city property but refused to provide further details as the department's investigation is ongoing.

Luckily, no one was injured in the crash and sources told TMZ that alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been a factor. According to TMZ, Davidson and Wonders were in Hawaii earlier that day and had just returned from their vacation when the accident occurred.

The SNL alum has been spotted out with his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Wonders since late last year. Shortly after he was linked to model Emily Ratajkowski, Davidson was photographed at a NY Rangers hockey with Wonders and actress Rachel Sennott. It was then reported that Davidson and Ratajkowski called it quits. "Their fling has moved into the friend zone," a source said at the time and added that the change was "fine with both of them." Most recently Davidson and Wonders were spotted packing on the PDA at the Daytona 500.