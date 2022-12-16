Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski's Fling May Be Over

Pete Davidson's latest outing has fans wondering if his fling with Emily Ratajkowski has come to an end. Despite recent reports that the pair are getting more serious, a new report from TMZ revealed that the Saturday Night Live alum was spotted at a NY Rangers hockey game on Thursday night (December 16th) with actress and co-star, Chase Sui Wonders. The story was later updated to reveal that actress Rachel Sennott was also with the pair. All three starred in the 2022 film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.

Meanwhile, Ratajakowski was recently photographed hanging out with DJ Orazio Rispo, who she was previously romantically linked to in October, according to TMZ. The public outings come less than a month after Davidson and Ratajakowski were photographed at a Knicks game. Just days before, Pete was seen picking up Emily from her West Village home.

Earlier this week, a source told People that Em and Pete were starting to get more serious after splitting from their respective partners Sebastian Bear-McClard and Kim Kardashian.

"They are going strong and getting a little more serious," a source close to Davidson told the outlet. "They have a love of the East coast in common and similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise. And it's always the same thing with him: he really makes her laugh and keeps things fun." They continued, "She keeps seeing Pete and is enjoying it. They are getting more serious. Pete is very chill and understanding about her being a mom too. It's a nice situation for Em. It's fun without any stress. Pete takes her to dinner and events. They also hang out a lot at home."