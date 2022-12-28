Why Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Ended Their Relationship

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have called it quits, according to Page Six. After a month-long fling, the two stars have reportedly gone their separate ways. “Their fling has moved into the friend zone," a source told the outlet. They also added that the shift in their relationship was mutual and is "fine with both of them."

Despite being short-lived, a lot reportedly happened in their relationship since making their public debut in November at a Knicks game. A source told People in early December that Em and Pete were starting to get more serious after splitting from their respective partners Sebastian Bear-McClard and Kim Kardashian.

"They are going strong and getting a little more serious," a source close to Davidson told the outlet. "They have a love of the East coast in common and similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise. And it's always the same thing with him: he really makes her laugh and keeps things fun." They continued, "She keeps seeing Pete and is enjoying it. They are getting more serious. Pete is very chill and understanding about her being a mom too. It's a nice situation for Em. It's fun without any stress. Pete takes her to dinner and events. They also hang out a lot at home."

Literally, days later, another report came out suggesting that their fling was already over after the Saturday Night Live alum was spotted at a NY Rangers hockey game on Thursday night (December 16th) with actress and co-star, Chase Sui Wonders. The story was later updated to reveal that actress Rachel Sennott was also with the pair. All three starred in the 2022 film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Meanwhile, Ratajakowski was recently photographed hanging out with DJ Orazio Rispo, who she was previously romantically linked to in October, according to TMZ.