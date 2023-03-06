Rihanna Shares Her Son's Reaction To Finding Out He Can't Go To The Oscars

By Rebekah Gonzalez

March 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna is getting ready for her upcoming performance at the Academy Awards this weekend. On Sunday, March 5th, the superstar took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her son shedding some tears.

"My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him," she captioned the photo. Of course, Rih is referring to the sibling that she's currently carrying. The singer shocked everyone when she revealed that she was pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky's second child during her Super Bowl Halftime show performance in February. She also shared some throwback videos of her son adorably watching her in the "Lift Me Up" music video.

On Thursday, February 23rd, the Academy Awards confirmed that the singer will hit the stage with a performance of her song "Lift Me Up" from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.The song, which marked her return to music, is up for Best Original Song at the awards ceremony. Rihanna is up against fellow pop star Lady Gaga ("Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick), Sofia Carson ("Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman), Golden Globe winners Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava ("Naatu Naatu" from RRR), and Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski ("This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once).

You can catch Rihanna's second live performance since her Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, March 12th on ABC at 8:00 P.M. ET/ 5:00 P.M. PT. This will also be Rihanna's second appearance this awards season. In January, the pop icon and A$AP Rocky made their Golden Globes debut where Rihanna was up for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture.

