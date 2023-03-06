Rihanna is getting ready for her upcoming performance at the Academy Awards this weekend. On Sunday, March 5th, the superstar took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her son shedding some tears.

"My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him," she captioned the photo. Of course, Rih is referring to the sibling that she's currently carrying. The singer shocked everyone when she revealed that she was pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky's second child during her Super Bowl Halftime show performance in February. She also shared some throwback videos of her son adorably watching her in the "Lift Me Up" music video.