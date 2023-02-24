Rihanna Will Perform At The 2023 Oscars
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 24, 2023
After weeks of speculation, Rihanna is officially set to perform at the 2023 Oscars. On Thursday, February 23rd, the Academy Awards confirmed that the singer will hit the stage with a performance of her song "Lift Me Up" from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.
The song, which marked her return to music, is up for Best Original Song at the awards ceremony. Rihanna is up against fellow pop star Lady Gaga ("Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick), Sofia Carson ("Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman), Golden Globe winners Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava ("Naatu Naatu" from RRR), and Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski ("This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once).
You can catch Rihanna's second live performance since her Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, March 12th on ABC at 8:00 P.M. ET/ 5:00 P.M. PT. This year's awards show will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood with Jimmy Kimmel returning as the host. The late-night show host previously hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. After two years of host-less shows, the Oscars brought back the host format in 2022 with Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall. Some of the biggest films of the year will be celebrated at this year's Academy Awards including Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, and more.
Check out the full list of nominees here.
This will also be Rihanna's second appearance this awards season. In January, the pop icon and A$AP Rocky made their Golden Globes debut where Rihanna was up for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture.