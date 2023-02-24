Rihanna Will Perform At The 2023 Oscars

You can catch Rihanna's second live performance since her Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, March 12th on ABC at 8:00 P.M. ET/ 5:00 P.M. PT. This year's awards show will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood with Jimmy Kimmel returning as the host. The late-night show host previously hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. After two years of host-less shows, the Oscars brought back the host format in 2022 with Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall. Some of the biggest films of the year will be celebrated at this year's Academy Awards including Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, and more.

Check out the full list of nominees here.

This will also be Rihanna's second appearance this awards season. In January, the pop icon and A$AP Rocky made their Golden Globes debut where Rihanna was up for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture.