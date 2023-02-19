Rihanna's Dad Found About Her Pregnancy During Halftime Show

Rihanna's dad, Ronald Fenty, says he found out about the pop icon's second pregnancy at the same time everyone else did. Fenty opened up to TMZ about seeing his daughter take on the Super Bowl Halftime stage earlier this month and finding out about the exciting news. On February 12th Rihanna returned to the stage for the first time in years and debuted her burgeoning baby bump. Ronald told the outlet that Rihanna gave him and his fiancé tickets to the big game without telling him about the big announcement. He said he was so surprised when he spotted the baby bump from the stands and told his partner, "Oh my god! My baby girl looks pregnant!"

He said he's over the moon about his daughter and A$AP Rocky getting ready to grow their family to three. Just last May, Rihanna gave birth to their first child, a son who just graced his first Vogue cover with his parents. Fenty is keeping his fingers crossed for their second child to be a girl as he has 4 grandsons already.

While many fans are also ecstatic for the singer, many are also worried that they'll never get their long-awaited ninth album. “I’m excited to actually put new music out," Rihanna teased in a post-halftime show interview, "but I don't have any updates for you on that yet." In her Vogue interview, she said she does want to put out new music this year. "I want it to be this year,” Rihanna said. “Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos. And I need the right background music with the visuals. I can’t just go shoot a video to me talking."