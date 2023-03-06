Tennessee Bakery Named The Best Donut Shop In The State

Donuts are the perfect treat to enjoy at any time of day, from a side with your morning coffee or a mid-afternoon pick-me-up to an after-dinner treat.

Using reviews, awards and personal recommendations, Mashed compiled a list of the best donut spot in each state, finding the top shops around the country to find deliciously indulgent donuts, many from local community staples rather than popular national chains.

So which spot has the best donuts in Tennessee?

Julie Darling Donuts

Located in Chattanooga, Julie Darling Donuts is a must-try for anyone with a sweet-tooth, especially those looking for a unique donut and the perfect cup of coffee. Interesting flavors include the Samoa, Blueberry Cake, Granny's Apple Pie Filled and Key Lime Pie Donut, among others.

Julie Darling Donuts is located at 121 Frazier Avenue in Chattanooga.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"Julie Darling Donuts in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the leader in the state when it comes to serving outstanding donuts. Favorites found on the menu include the Banana Split Filled Donut, the Salted Caramel Donut, and the Chocolate Cheesecake Filled Donuts. Julie Darling Donuts launched in 2009, and it quickly became Chattanooga's go-to place for delicious donuts and hot coffee. A little more than a decade later, they receive a nonstop river of positive feedback for the quality of their donuts."

Check out Mashed's full list to see the best spots around the country to find a tasty donut.