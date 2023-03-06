This Bakery Serves The Best Doughnuts In Minnesota

Doughnuts are a delicacy known to substantially increase good moods and even create optimistic mornings. In all seriousness, doughnuts are a popular breakfast food compromised of fried flour dough, shaped into little circles, topped with icing and filled with gooey goodness. Many bakeries will also offer a vegan and/or gluten free option to customers with specific dietary restrictions. While there are a handful of bakeries scattered throughout the state, only one serves the best doughnuts around!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best doughnuts in all of Minnesota are served at A Baker's Wife Pastry Shop located in Minneapolis.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best doughnuts in the entire state:

"The donuts at A Baker's Wife Pastry Shop are ridiculously satisfying. Specifically speaking, their cinnamon sugar donuts are the reason why this place is the best destination for donuts in the state of Minnesota. While these donuts that are coated with a generous amount of cinnamon sugar can get messy, they're completely worth the effort. A Baker's Wife Pastry Shop can be found in Minneapolis, and once you try it, you too will only have good things to say about this donut place."

For more information regarding the best doughnuts in each state visit mashed.com.