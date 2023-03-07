Minnesota Nonprofit To Give $500 Cash Payments To Qualifying Residents

Dozens of Minnesota-based artists will soon be the recipients of a "no string attached" $500 monthly payment plan. According to Axios Twin Cities, the selected artists will not have to pay back any of the money that is given to them over the next 18 months. The cash payments will be distributed to 75 artists throughout St. Paul and Otter Tail counties by local nonprofit group, Springboard for the Arts.

Axios Twin Cities mentioned that the payments will be able to be used on anything that the particular artist sees fit. This news arrives in tandem with the nonprofit group's decision to "expand its guaranteed minimum income for artists." Recipients of the $500 payments were randomly chosen and did not have to provide proof of work or income. Of the 75 recipients, 75% identify as "Black, Native and/or people of color," and all have received financial support from Springboard in the past. Springboard economic opportunity director Wone Vang told Axios Twin Cities that the payments are meant to help local artists "feel better about working on their art."

"The funds are meant to supplement income, not replace it. We want to help people feel more financially secure…so they can feel better about working on their art." Many of the artists chosen to receive the monthly payment have creatively contributed to the community.