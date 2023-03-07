South Carolina Bakery Named The Best Donut Shop In The State

Donuts are the perfect treat to enjoy at any time of day, from a side with your morning coffee or a mid-afternoon pick-me-up to an after-dinner treat.

Using reviews, awards and personal recommendations, Mashed compiled a list of the best donut spot in each state, finding the top shops around the country to find deliciously indulgent donuts, many from local community staples rather than popular national chains.

So which spot has the best donuts in South Carolina?

Sunny's Donuts

This mom-and-pop Gaffney bakery is a must-try for anyone with a sweet-tooth, especially those looking for an incredible take on classic donuts made fresh from scratch using family recipes.

Sunny's Donuts is located at 720 S Granard Street in Gaffney.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"Found in the city of Gaffney, Sunny's Donuts is the ray of sunshine you need when your sweet tooth is acting up and only South Carolina's best donuts will do. While they have a number of yummy donut choices like tiger claws, donut holes, and royal cake donuts, it's their jelly-filled raised donuts that will have you coming back again and again. Pick the flavor of jelly you crave, and then stand back and watch Sunny's Donuts fill your donuts. Seconds later, you'll be devouring the delicious donut with a smile."

Check out Mashed's full list to see the best spots around the country to find a tasty donut.