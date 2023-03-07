Texas Teacher's Lucky Run-In With Mark Wahlberg Leads To Epic Video Message

Students at a Dallas school were in for a surprise when their teacher shared a personalized video message from arguably one of the most famous actors on the planet.

Jac Farley was shopping at Total Wine in Dallas over the weekend when she ran into the one and only Mark Wahlberg! The Ted actor was in town for a bottle signing to promote his tequila brand, Flecha Azul. Farley was at the right place at the right time when she ran into Marky Mark — and the two got to chatting, she revealed in a now-viral TikTok that has received nearly 1 million views. "When he found out I was a teacher, he prompted me to get a video for my students," the Dallas teacher wrote in her caption. She also revealed in the comments that she at first only asked for a selfie. When she told him "my students won't believe this," he replied, "No, absolutely not. We're taking a video."

"I'm here with Mrs. Farley, she got a little stress reliever," Wahlberg says to the camera, showing off a bottle of his tequila. "Oh my God, don't tell them that!" Farley jokes, so Wahlberg switched up the message. "I'm here with Mrs. Farley. She's getting water and juice and Gatorade," he joked.

Wahlberg then shared an epic message with Farley's students: "God bless you guys. Hey, stay in school. Can't wait to see you guys change the world, let's go!"

Users in the comments couldn't help but gush and show their envy for Farley's chance encounter!

"How does it feel to be one of God's favorites," one user wrote.

"This is amazing! I've heard such great things about him... this proves they are right," said another.

"I want someone to look at me someday the way Mrs. Farley looks at Mark Wahlberg," another user said.

Watch the video for yourself below: