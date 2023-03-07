This Is South Carolina's Best Italian Restaurant

Is there anything better than a plate of pasta that is so good it lights a fire in your soul? Just because Italy is halfway around the world doesn't mean you can't find deliciously authentic Italian cuisine right here in South Carolina. Whether you are looking for a fresh seafood linguini, a filling chicken parmesan or even a flavorful braised osso bucco, you're never too far from an incredible Italian restaurant waiting to welcome you in with open arms.

5 Reasons To Visit recently released its "Best List" of the top Italian restaurant in each state, from gourmet dishes whipped up in elegant hotels to restaurants serving up meals created by James Beard Award-nominated chefs.

So which South Carolina eatery is considered the best Italian restaurant in the state?

Nunzio Restaurant + Bar

Located in Hilton Head, Nunzio Restaurant + Bar praises itself for providing guests "exceptional Italian food, a lively bar atmosphere, and relaxed hospitality with Italian charm," according to its website.

Nunzio Restaurant + Bar is located at 18 New Orleans Road in Hilton Head Island.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The Patruno family, from the Puglia region of Italy, have come to call Hilton Head their home after visiting the island for many years; opening businesses; and having family in Charleston. This is a family of wonderful chefs raised in the cradle of fresh, simple, and local cuisine of Southern Italy. This restaurant is the home of two southern hearts coming together as Nunzio Restaurant + Bar. They share the love of relaxed dining, toasting wonderful vintages and spirits, and celebrating life every day. Whether you are soaking up the sun on Southern Italy's Adriatic Coast or kicking back on the sandy beaches of Hilton Head Island — Nunzio Restaurant + Bar is the place to be in the Lowcountry."

Learn more about the best Italian restaurants in the country by checking out the full report at 5 Reasons To Visit.