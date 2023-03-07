WATCH: Wedding Interrupted By Gun-Toting Venue Owner Screaming 'Get Out'
By Zuri Anderson
March 7, 2023
Shocking cellphone video caught the moment a wedding venue owner terrified newlyweds and guests by waving around a gun during the reception. WPLG said the incident happened last week at Cielo Farms in Southwest Ranches, which is 22 miles from Miami.
Footage shows the owner in a yellow shirt, identified as 58-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Albisu, pointing a gun at the bride and groom while screaming "Get out!", sending the guests into a frenzy. Rodriguez-Albisu even approaches the person recording, appearing to swing at them as they look for their purse.
Jonathan Campo, who shared the viral video, told reporters he was the DJ at the event and cousin of the bride. He claims a venue worker demanded Campo turn off the music during the reception, fearing noise complaints. Moments later, the worker brings in Rodriguez-Albisu, who pulls out a gun and tries kicking everyone out.
“I look up and there’s a gun pointed at me. So, at this point, I don’t know what to think, and I don’t know what he will do,” Campo told reporters. He also confirmed the owner slapped the phone out of Natalie's hands, the person recording the video.
"I was prepared to be killed and was coming to terms that my children were about to lose their dad for no reason," the DJ wrote on Instagram. "He threatened my uncle, my cousin the bride, and her husband and put the gun point blank at their heads."
A horrified wedding guest called 911, and the cops showed up to arrest Rodriguez-Albisu. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, without intent to kill. Christian Sergio Rafart, who's identified as Rodriguez-Albisu's son, was also arrested at the venue for battery and resisting arrest.
WPLG learned state records listed Rodriguez-Albisu as being affiliated with Cielo Farms.
Attorney Kenneth Padowitz, who's representing the gun-toting venue owner, said his client could be protected under Stand Your Ground laws in Florida.
“It’s very easy to take a look at the video without knowing the context,” Padowitz told reporters. "When that is applied in this particular circumstance, I believe, in my opinion, that the evidence is going to show my client is completely innocent.”