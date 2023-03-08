'Boy Meets World’s’ Ben Savage Is Running For Congress

This is not the first time that the longtime California resident has ran for a political position. In 2022, Savage expressed his desire to become City Council of West Hollywood. During the campaign, he stressed the importance of solving ongoing issues with housing, public safety, and inflation across the state. Interested individuals can visit savageforcongress.com to show their support. Those that recognize Savage solely for his role in the popular 90's sitcom can learn more about his educational and political background on the "Meet Ben" section of the website. If Savage wins the election, he will replace Representative Adam Schiff in 2024.