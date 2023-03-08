'Boy Meets World’s’ Ben Savage Is Running For Congress
By Logan DeLoye
March 8, 2023
Mr. Feeny would be so proud! Boy Meets World actor Ben Savage is officially running for Congress. Savage announced his bid for California's open Senate seat on March 7th, stating that he will "ensure equality," and "expand opportunities for all," if he is elected.
"Together, we can do better. I am a proud Californian, union member and longtime resident of District 30 who comes from a family of unwavering service to our country and community. I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all. I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues. And it’s time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward. Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests. Please join our movement!"
This is not the first time that the longtime California resident has ran for a political position. In 2022, Savage expressed his desire to become City Council of West Hollywood. During the campaign, he stressed the importance of solving ongoing issues with housing, public safety, and inflation across the state. Interested individuals can visit savageforcongress.com to show their support. Those that recognize Savage solely for his role in the popular 90's sitcom can learn more about his educational and political background on the "Meet Ben" section of the website. If Savage wins the election, he will replace Representative Adam Schiff in 2024.