'Teacher Of The Year' Title-Holder Charged With Sexually Abusing Minor

A San Diego educator who was recently named 'Teacher of the Year' was arrested in relation to allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage former student.

Jacqueline Ma, 34, who teaches sixth-grade at Lincoln Acres Elementary School, was booked at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility on three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and three counts of oral copulation with a child under 14, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department records obtained by NBC San Diego. Ma was away from students at the time of her arrest on the school's campus at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday (March 7), according to National School District superintendent Leighangela Brady.

Brady said the district was only aware of one alleged victim, who is no longer enrolled in the school system. Investigators have not provided details on when the alleged abuse took place.

"We know that our entire school community is as stunned as we were by this news. The district will cooperate with law enforcement and cannot comment any further on the pending investigation. We will continue to do everything possible to keep our students’ safety, needs, and education first and foremost," Brady said in a statement obtained by NBC San Diego.

Ma was one of five San Diego County named as 'Teachers of the Year' for 2022-23 during an annual event presented by Cox and said she "considers the relationships she maintains with her students her greatest accomplishments" in a profile on the San Diego County Office of Education's website announcing her award in August 2022.