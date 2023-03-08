Major Update On New Universal Studios Theme Park Coming To Texas

The Frisco City Council voted late Tuesday (March 7) night to approve the zoning permit for the new Universal Studios theme park coming to Frisco!

Now that the zoning permit has been approved — the vote has already been delayed twice — construction on the new theme park can begin, WFAA reports. Four council members voted in favor of approving the zoning permit, one voted against and one abstained.

The Universal Studios project is expected to have a $1.8 billion impact on Frisco. The city will get over $30 million over the first 10 years in city sales and property taxes. Hotel occupancy taxes are estimated to be nearly $17 million for the first 10 years as well, the news outlet reports.

The city council voted in favor of the new theme park despite pushback from the community when it comes to traffic concerns.

The new Universal Studios theme park will be a kid-friendly theme park with family-friendly rides and experiences. "We wanted to come to the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, because this is one of the largest in the country, and it’s one for the fastest growing," Universal President of New Ventures Page Thompson told the news outlet at the time of the new park announcement. "And within that, we picked Frisco because it's just a very dynamic, exciting city. You can see the growth all around you. And it has a really high family population and just seemed like the perfect place for us to go."