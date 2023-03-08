Mod Sun Grateful For 'Real Friends' Amid Avril Lavigne Split

The end of a relationship is a difficult thing to overcome, and the end of an engagement even more so. Following Mod Sun's split from former fiancée Avril Lavigne, who has seemingly moved on to dating Tyga, the rocker appears to having a hard time.

Mod recently shared his sorrows on Twitter by shouting out his "real friends" who have been supporting him throughout his breakup with the "Complicated" singer, per Page Six.

"I'm so grateful to have real friends who will sit on the phone with me for 2 hours," he said. "If you got those people in your life, do not let them go."