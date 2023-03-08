Mod Sun Grateful For 'Real Friends' Amid Avril Lavigne Split
By Sarah Tate
March 8, 2023
The end of a relationship is a difficult thing to overcome, and the end of an engagement even more so. Following Mod Sun's split from former fiancée Avril Lavigne, who has seemingly moved on to dating Tyga, the rocker appears to having a hard time.
Mod recently shared his sorrows on Twitter by shouting out his "real friends" who have been supporting him throughout his breakup with the "Complicated" singer, per Page Six.
"I'm so grateful to have real friends who will sit on the phone with me for 2 hours," he said. "If you got those people in your life, do not let them go."
I’m so grateful to have real friends who will sit on the phone with me for 2 hours. If you got those people in your life, do not let them go.— MOD SUN (@MODSUN) March 6, 2023
Last week, Mod broke his silence after it was revealed he and Lavigne had called it quits nearly one year after getting engaged, with a rep for Mod hinting that he was blindsided by the news. Saying his life "completely changed," he added that he "[knows] there's a plan for it all" and that he will "always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken."
Since news of the broken engagement, Lavigne has been spotted with rapper Tyga, confirming their new romance with a PDA-packed night during Paris Fashion Week. A source told Us Weekly that the longtime friends "have great chemistry" and "never imagined a romance would happen and this was totally unexpected."