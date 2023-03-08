Pilgrimage Festival 2023 Lineup: See Who's Performing

The annual Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is back!

The 2023 fest returns to The Park at Harlinsdale in Franklin this fall with some big names included in the star-studded lineup. On Wednesday (March 8), the festival announced the lineup for the September 23 and 24 event, including headliners The Lumineers and Zach Bryan.

In addition to the headliners, another artists for the festival, which is celebrating its ninth anniversary, include:

Saturday, September 23

The Black Crowes, The Head and The Heart, Yola, Better Than Ezra, James Bay, Hailey Whitters, Boy Named Banjo, Peter One, Butch Walker, The Watson Twins, Bones Owens, Tash Neal & MJT, People on the Porch and Michael Rix

Sunday, September 24

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Ashley McBryde, Margo Price, Luke Grimes, Ian Munsick, The War and Treaty, Patrick Droney, Charlie Worsham, Madeline Edwards, Tigirlily Gold, Tommy Prine, Owensboro Bluegrass Band, Troubadour Blue and Down Home Church