Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Winner Makes Expensive Purchase

The winner of the record-setting Powerball jackpot has made an expensive purchase with his newfound fortune.

Edwin Castro, who won the $2.04 billion jackpot on November 7, 2022, recently purchased a $25.5 million mansion in the Hollywood Hills, according to Dirt.com, a real estate publication.

"Perched on the edge of a ridge, and built into the side of a nearly sheer cliff, the blocky contemporary boasts more than 13,000 square feet of living space, complete with five bedrooms, five baths and two powder rooms. Castro paid $25.5 million for the keys, a discount off the property’s nearly $30 million original ask," Dirt.com's James McClain wrote of Castro's purchase.

Several of Castro's notable new neighbors include Ariana Grande, Dakota Johnson and Jimmy Kimmel.

Last month, the California Lottery announced Edwin Castro as the winner of the record-setting November 8 lottery, with Castro accepting the lump sum prize of $997.6 million. A technical issue with the verification process in Minnesota led to a the delay in the record-setting jackpot being confirmed before finally being revealed hours later on November 8.

Three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee won the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016, which set the record for the world's largest jackpot (cash value and annuity) and was the ninth largest cash value per ticket.

Mega Millions' jackpot reached $1.337 billion on Friday, July 29, 2022, before a player in Illinois matched all six numbers. The jackpot was the second largest cash value ticket in lottery history.

The Powerball and Mega Millions games previously offered a combined jackpot of more than $1.7 billion in January 2021.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions Gold Ball or Powerball in each respective game.