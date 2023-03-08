Selena Gomez's Inspiring Message To Her Younger Self Will Melt Your Heart

Selena took part in the #rarereminder challenge herself and shared what advice she would give her younger self, as seen in a video shared on Rare Beauty's Instagram account.

"Something I wish I could tell my younger self is appreciate the face and the body that you have. It may not look like everyone else, but you are who you are and be proud of that," she said.

On Rare Beauty's Instagram story, her note to her younger self is seen on a sticky note on her mirror. "We love writing our #rarereminder and pasting it to a mirror so we can shape the conversations we have internally while looking at our reflection," the post was captioned. The caption from her throwback photo was also written on a sticky note and put on a wall.