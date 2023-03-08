Selena Gomez's Inspiring Message To Her Younger Self Will Melt Your Heart

By Dani Medina

March 8, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez is celebrating International Women's Day by reflecting on her childhood.

The "Lose You To Love Me" singer shared an adorable childhood photo on Instagram on Wednesday (March 8) and along with it, a heartfelt letter to her younger self. "Dear younger me, please don’t be afraid to ask for help," she captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

The 30-year-old continued, "Today is International Women’s Day and I want each of us to be gentler to ourselves." She also encouraged her fans to partake in a reminder challenge, part of her Rare Beauty brand, and where you should write to younger you and "stick it on your mirror to remind yourself that you deserve the world."

Selena took part in the #rarereminder challenge herself and shared what advice she would give her younger self, as seen in a video shared on Rare Beauty's Instagram account.

"Something I wish I could tell my younger self is appreciate the face and the body that you have. It may not look like everyone else, but you are who you are and be proud of that," she said.

On Rare Beauty's Instagram story, her note to her younger self is seen on a sticky note on her mirror. "We love writing our #rarereminder and pasting it to a mirror so we can shape the conversations we have internally while looking at our reflection," the post was captioned. The caption from her throwback photo was also written on a sticky note and put on a wall.

Happy International Women's Day! ❤️

Selena Gomez
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.