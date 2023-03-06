Selena Gomez Shares Emotional Update With Fans: 'My Heart Has Been Heavy'

Selena Gomez has shared an update with her fans following her social media break and drama with Hailey Bieber. Over the weekend, Selena returned to TikTok with a new video showing her makeup routine. Down in the comments, the star shared a heartfelt update and asked for a favor from her fans and social media followers.

"Thank you and love you all so much. I'm deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans," she wrote. "You make me unbelievably happy." Selena went on to give a reminder, "Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love," she wrote.