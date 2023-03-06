Selena Gomez Shares Emotional Update With Fans: 'My Heart Has Been Heavy'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 6, 2023
Selena Gomez has shared an update with her fans following her social media break and drama with Hailey Bieber. Over the weekend, Selena returned to TikTok with a new video showing her makeup routine. Down in the comments, the star shared a heartfelt update and asked for a favor from her fans and social media followers.
"Thank you and love you all so much. I'm deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans," she wrote. "You make me unbelievably happy." Selena went on to give a reminder, "Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love," she wrote.
As you may already know, Bieber has been under fire online over the past few weeks after fans accused her of publicly bullying Selena. The drama prompted Selena to hop on TikTok Live and announce a quick break from social media. The announcement came after a busy day in which Kylie Jenner responded to fans who thought she and Hailey were shading Selena's eyebrows. "This is reaching. no shade towards Selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts!" Jenner wrote in the comment. "U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly." Gomez responded to the comment adding, "Agreed... It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"
Later that day, Gomez weighed in on more Bieber drama. After an old video of the model dissing Taylor Swift on live TV went viral, Gomez came to the defense of her long-time BFF. “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” Gomez commented.