Tennessee Destination Named One Of America's 'Must-Visit Hidden Gems'

America is home to some of the most diverse destinations around. Because of its vast expanse, you can relax in a beachside town, hike among ancient mountains or experience bustling metropolitan cities all within the borders of the same country.

Using travel guide, news articles relevant websites and more, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 must-see hidden gems around the country, from unique attractions in middle America and California to natural wonders in New Mexico and Colorado and even a town that served as the set of The Truman Show. One spot in Tennessee managed to make the list.

According to the report, the underground waterfall in the popular Ruby Falls in east Tennessee is among the country's hidden gems that you just have to see. This unique spot literally hidden in the Volunteer State is accessed by a glass-front elevator, per the Falls' website.

Here's what Stacker had to say:

"Ruby Falls is America's tallest underground waterfall, meaning that it's literally a hidden a gem. Located within Lookout Mountain near Chattanooga, Tennessee, visitors can descend 260 feet by elevator to see Ruby Falls' ancient cave formations and wander its cavern trail."

Check out the full report at Stacker to see the other hidden gems on the list.