This Restaurant Serves The Best Hot Dog In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye

March 8, 2023

Two tasty hot dogs
Photo: iStockphoto

Grilling season is just around the corner, but you don't need to fire up the George Foreman just yet! If cooking isn't on the agenda and you've been craving a simple American dinner, look no further than the restaurant that serves the best hot dog in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the restaurant that serves the best hot dog in Minnesota is Tilt Pinball Bar located in Minneapolis.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the restaurant that serves the best hot dog in the entire state:

"What's better than munching down a couple of franks with your buddies while out on the town? The luxury of working off the meal with some intense games of pinball, of course! And, that's exactly what you can do at Tilt Pinball Bar in Minneapolis. Just because this place flaunts its pinball doesn't mean they slack in other aspects, especially the hot dogs. You can keep it simple (but delicious) with the "OGB" (smoked onions, Gruyere, and bacon) or set your mouth ablaze with the daring "Volcano Dog" (Habanero Pepperjack, hot sauce, and pickled jalapeños). Whatever option you choose, you win."

For more information regarding the restaurants that serve the best hot dogs across the country visit mashed.com.

