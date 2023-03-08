This Shop Serves The Best Donuts In Colorado

Nothing gets people excited like donuts. These fried pastries come in different shapes and sizes, as well as exciting flavors. Of course, the ideal places doing this popular treat justice are donut shops, where bakers hone their craft and creativity to deliver unforgettable donuts.

If you're looking for the best donuts your state has to offer, look no further than Mashed. They found the best donut shop in every state. The website states, "We've done the heavy lifting for you by combing over reviews, weighing personal recommendations, tracking down award winners, and, yes, taste-testing donuts."

According to writers, Yummy's Donut House serves Colorado's best donuts! Here's why it was picked:

"To say their donuts are yummy would be an understatement. The owner came to America from Syria, and he's been in the industry for more than 35 years. His expertise is apparent in each donut they sell. While all of Yummy's Donut House's donuts receive full-throated praise, it's their Apple Fritter that loyal customers can't stop talking about. From the icing to the apple pieces, it's perfect."