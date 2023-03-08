This Shop Serves The Best Donuts In Washington

Nothing gets people excited like donuts. These fried pastries come in different shapes and sizes, as well as exciting flavors. Of course, the ideal places doing this popular treat justice are donut shops, where bakers hone their craft and creativity to deliver unforgettable donuts.

If you're looking for the best donuts your state has to offer, look no further than Mashed. They found the best donut shop in every state. The website states, "We've done the heavy lifting for you by combing over reviews, weighing personal recommendations, tracking down award winners, and, yes, taste-testing donuts."

According to writers, Family Donut serves Washington's best donuts! Here's why it was picked:

"If your idea of a good morning is feasting on a bacon maple bar, Family Donut is where you need to go. While most donut shops use tiny crumbs of bacon, this place uses big, tasty pieces of bacon that taste extra amazing when mixed with the sweet maple icing. Family Donut was established in 1993 and now ranks as not only the best donut destination in Seattle but the best place for donuts in the state of Washington."